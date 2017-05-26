Baltimore Judge Temporarily Delays Medical Pot Licenses

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore judge has temporarily blocked Maryland's medical marijuana commission from issuing licenses to companies to grow marijuana.



Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday.



The judge issued the order at the request of Alternative Medicine Maryland, a company that was not chosen by the commission as one of the 15 finalists to grow marijuana in the state. The company is asking the judge to decide whether the commission followed the law during the process of naming finalists. The company contends the commission didn't consider racial diversity of applicants when naming finalists as set in the law.



Williams also set a June 2 hearing on the propriety of granting a preliminary injunction.



The order is set to expire in 10 days, on June 4.