Baltimore Judge Temporarily Delays Medical Pot Licenses - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baltimore Judge Temporarily Delays Medical Pot Licenses

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore judge has temporarily blocked Maryland's medical marijuana commission from issuing licenses to companies to grow marijuana.
    
Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday.
    
The judge issued the order at the request of Alternative Medicine Maryland, a company that was not chosen by the commission as one of the 15 finalists to grow marijuana in the state. The company is asking the judge to decide whether the commission followed the law during the process of naming finalists. The company contends the commission didn't consider racial diversity of applicants when naming finalists as set in the law.
    
Williams also set a June 2 hearing on the propriety of granting a preliminary injunction.
    
The order is set to expire in 10 days, on June 4.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:48:06 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:22:21 GMT

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

  • Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Cruisin' Leaves its Mark on Ocean City

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-24 22:38:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-05-25 11:41:49 GMT

     Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City. 

    More

    Last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event left its mark, in more ways than one. 

    More

  • Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Maryland State Police Make Large-Scale Drug Bust Spanning 5 Counties, Including Del

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:38:42 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:46:05 GMT

    Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More

    Maryland State Police and several allied law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large-scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices