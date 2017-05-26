Baltimore Judge Temporarily Delays Medical Pot Licenses

Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of passing fake $100 bills at local businesses.More
The Dover Police Department is investigating an early afternoon shooting that happened on South New Street on ThursdayMore
Deputy Maryland state fire marshals say a nearly year-long investigation of a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Stevensville home has led to the arrests of two Queen Anne's County juveniles.More
Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.More
Cruisin' leaves it's mark on Ocean City.More
Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.More
Yellow tape on Wednesday marked the crime scene outside a home in Capital Green where police said two people were shot in broad daylight while filming a rap video.More
Thursday marked day four of the White Marlin Open trial in Baltimore, in which a federal judge has to figure out who will get the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More
