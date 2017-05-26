Stevensville House Fire Investigation Leads to Arrests of Two Ju - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stevensville House Fire Investigation Leads to Arrests of Two Juveniles

Posted: Updated:

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Deputy Maryland state fire marshals say a nearly year-long investigation of a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Stevensville home has led to the arrests of two Queen Anne's County juveniles.

Deputy state fire marshals were originally requested to respond to a structure fire at 228 Oregon Road in Stevensville by the United Communities Fire Company on June 12, 2016.  

Authorities said the fire at the vacant, split level, single family house caused an estimated $5,000 in damages. The one-alarm fire was discovered by a passer by and took 20 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to control the blaze.  The fire was determined to be intentionally set in the foyer of the home, investigators concluded. 

The investigation led deputy state fire marshals to two local juveniles who were charged Thursday, May 25, with their roles in the fire.  One juvenile is being charged with first-degree arson, burglary, malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.  The second juvenile is being charged only with burglary as he was illegally in the house when the fire was set, according to investigators. 

All charges have been forwarded to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services with a request for formal court action.

