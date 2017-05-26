Dover Police Investigating Shots Fired at Vehicle - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Investigating Shots Fired at Vehicle

By Jacqueline Karli
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating an early afternoon shooting that happened on South New Street on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to the area at approximately 12:19 pm after receiving a report of multiple shots fired.  Downtown surveillance cameras showed a vehicle fleeing the scene of the shooting and parking in the area of Fulton and New Streets.  

Officers found that vehicle and talked to the person inside.  The vehicle's front windshield had been struck by a single bullet, however no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.

