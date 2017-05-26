Milford Police Seek Help in Identifying Counterfeit Money Suspects

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of passing fake $100 bills at local businesses.

According to police, all three suspects are described as males in their mid- to late-20s. Police on Friday also provided surveillance video depicting the suspects.

Anyone able to identify the suspects can submit an anonymous tip to www.milfordpolicede.org/tips or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Tip-3333. Callers can also contact Det. Brandon Dodd at 302-422-8081, ext.227.