Milford Police Seek Help in Identifying Counterfeit Money Suspec - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Police Seek Help in Identifying Counterfeit Money Suspects

Video surveillance photos of the counterfeit money suspects. (Photos provided by Milford Police Department) Video surveillance photos of the counterfeit money suspects. (Photos provided by Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects accused of passing fake $100 bills at local businesses.

According to police, all three suspects are described as males in their mid- to late-20s. Police on Friday also provided surveillance video depicting the suspects.

Anyone able to identify the suspects can submit an anonymous tip to www.milfordpolicede.org/tips or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Tip-3333. Callers can also contact Det. Brandon Dodd at 302-422-8081, ext.227.

