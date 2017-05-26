44 Hits Found in DNA Testing of Backlogged Rape Evidence - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

44 Hits Found in DNA Testing of Backlogged Rape Evidence

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- DNA testing in 431 cases of collected but previously untested biological evidence recovered in Virginia rape cases has resulted in 44 DNA database hits.
    
Hits are when a DNA profile matches a known profile in the state's DNA database. They are primarily the profiles of convicted felons or of an unknown person that were recovered from another crime.
    
Brad Jenkins, biology manager for the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, said Wednesday that testing so far has found roughly 100 profiles that could be run through the database, which then resulted in 44 hits.
    
He says it's unknown if any crimes have been solved as a result.
    
The tests are being conducted under grants sought by the Department of Forensic Science and Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring.
    

