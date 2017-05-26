OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations.

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office fined 30-year-old Rustam Pachev for intentionally selling out-of-state cigarettes from Delaware in his Maryland store, the Smoky Shop at 106 Baltimore Avenue, in order to evade duties imposed by the state. 

Police say the tobacco product was not affixed with the proper Maryland tax stamp, and the sale of smuggled cigarettes prevents the state from receiving any revenue from those transactions.

The joint investigation, led by the Ocean City Police Department, included assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Maryland Comptroller’s Office.

