Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.

SMYRNA, Del.- A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility.

Eric Dolby was found guilty of repeatedly punching a correctional officer at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution back in February 2016.

The officer suffered a broken nose, broken cheekbones and a broken collarbone and needed a titanium plate permanently placed in his face because of the beating.

Dolby was serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of 54-year-old Nikolaos Lyristis of Dover, when he and Dion D. Gibbs set fire to a car and burned him alive, WBOC previously reported.