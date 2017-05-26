Delaware Beach Traffic Picks up as Memorial Day Weekend Arrives

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Delaware's roads will be more crowded this weekend as travelers from across the country and state visit beach towns in Sussex County.

"It's good in the fact that there's a lot of people here but then it's bad, the traffic and getting around, and bumping elbows with everybody," said Adam Moatz of Tennessee, who drove up with his wife Beth to visit a relative.

DelDOT says tens of thousands of people are expected to travel through the Dover Toll Plaza on Route 1 on Friday. More than 90,000 vehicles passed through the area at the same time last year.

Kara Riordan of Lewes said the influx of visitors is a good thing for the local economy, though it does require locals to adjust their schedules.

"Before the season starts, it takes 8 minutes to get somewhere. Now we have to plan accordingly. Maybe it's a half hour, maybe it's 45 minutes," she said.

C.R. Mcleod, a DelDOT spokesman, said travelers should use the agency's smartphone app to help plan their trips. He said the increased number of vehicles on major roadways like SR 1 will require people to be patient while navigating congested roadways.

"Be alert when you're out on the roadways and plan accordingly. Leave extra time," he said.

Tony Bamonte of Pennsylvania, a regular visitor to the Delaware beaches, said he's learned timing is everything when dealing with the crowds.

"We got here early and we're leaving sort of off hours so we get out of the traffic," he said.