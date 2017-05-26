Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.

"We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to commit these crimes until it's eradicated," he said.

Police Chief Marvin Mailey said officers from various divisions in the department would focus their efforts in high crime areas, like New Street. An early afternoon shooting in that area on Thursday left a vehicle damaged.

But some Dover residents don't necessarily believe the increased presence of police officers will help, unless better relations are established with the public.

Laris Dupree of Dover said he's not surprised police are finding it difficult to get information from witnesses and victims, noting many people in Dover's inner-city communities are distrustful of law enforcement.

"When they pull up, they're aggressive people are scared of them. 'I'm not talking to no one I'm scared of.' So they're gonna' walk away. They're not gonna talk," he said.

Rasheem Adkison of Dover said crime in the area is the result of decades worth of socioeconomic issues affecting some of the city's most impoverished neighborhoods.

"It's a lot to do with jobs, money, and there's nothing to do here," he said. "They're tearing everything down, which is good, but they should build something up too."