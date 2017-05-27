Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

Posted: Updated:
Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45 Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45
Travis A. Ball, 27 Travis A. Ball, 27

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night.

Police say Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45, was riding with a City of Richmond police officer, when around 7:25 p.m., the Richmond police officer and Special Agent Walter saw a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to a curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and special agent pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to initiate a conversation as part of a consensual encounter. As the officer was talking with the driver, Special Agent Walter approached the passenger side where Travis A. Ball, 27, was seated. Within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball was running from the car on foot. The officer called for medical assistance and ran to Special Agent Walter's aid; the officer was not injured. When responding teams arrived, the driver of the car, who remained at the scene, was taken into police custody. A manhunt began to find Ball. He was found around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at a home in Northumberland County and was taken into police custody. Ball is being held without bond one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Special Agent Walter was announced dead shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, after succumbing to his injuries. He leaves behind his wife, Jaime, and two sons and a daughter, ages 14, 9 and 6. Walter was a decorated veteran during his service with the Untied States Marine Corps (USMC) from 1989 to 1994. He joined the Virginia State Police in 1998.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:58:12 GMT
    Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night. 

    More

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:40:44 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:23:35 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...

    More

  • OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:10:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:22:32 GMT

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Man Found Guilty of Assault After Punching Correctional Officer

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:57:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:21:36 GMT
    Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.Eric Dolby was already serving a life sentence for burning a man alive.

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

    A 27-year-old Wilmington man, already serving a life sentence for the 2008 murder of a Dover man, has been convicted by a superior court jury of assault in a detention facility. 

    More

  • OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    OC Business Owner Fined for Selling Out-of-State Cigarettes

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:10:08 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:22:32 GMT

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

    Ocean City Police  uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that resulted in the criminal citation of a local businessman for violating Maryland tax regulations. 

    More

  • Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Teen Hospitalized After OC Hotel Fall

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:48:06 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:22:21 GMT

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More

    Ocean City police say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling from an unknown height at a hotel in Ocean City on Thursday afternoon.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices