Virginia State Police Mourn the Loss of Special Agent

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of an officer shot following a traffic stop Friday night.

Police say Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45, was riding with a City of Richmond police officer, when around 7:25 p.m., the Richmond police officer and Special Agent Walter saw a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to a curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street. The officer and special agent pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to initiate a conversation as part of a consensual encounter. As the officer was talking with the driver, Special Agent Walter approached the passenger side where Travis A. Ball, 27, was seated. Within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball was running from the car on foot. The officer called for medical assistance and ran to Special Agent Walter's aid; the officer was not injured. When responding teams arrived, the driver of the car, who remained at the scene, was taken into police custody. A manhunt began to find Ball. He was found around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at a home in Northumberland County and was taken into police custody. Ball is being held without bond one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

Special Agent Walter was announced dead shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, after succumbing to his injuries. He leaves behind his wife, Jaime, and two sons and a daughter, ages 14, 9 and 6. Walter was a decorated veteran during his service with the Untied States Marine Corps (USMC) from 1989 to 1994. He joined the Virginia State Police in 1998.