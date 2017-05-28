MSP Trooper Injured in Crash with Intoxicated Driver

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Maryland State Police officials said a trooper was injured Saturday night when his cruiser was involved in an accident with a drunk driver.

Police said it was just after 7 p.m. Friday night when Corporal Lenz was patrolling Route 50 Eastbound in West Ocean City. According to police, an intoxicated driver attempted to turn off of Route 50 Westbound onto Elm Street and drove into the trooper's path. The trooper tried to avoid the crash but was unable to do so.

MSP officials said Corporal Lenz's cruiser was severely damaged and the trooper was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

64-year-old Kathleen Ellen West of West Ocean City was arrested for DUI, Failure to Grant Right of Way and related traffic offenses. After being charged, she was released to a sober driver. West and her two adult passengers were not injured in the collision.