Delaware State Police To Carry Naloxone Kits on Patrol - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Police To Carry Naloxone Kits on Patrol

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police will start carrying a potentially life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses.
    
Police Spokesman Richard D. Bratz say in a statement that troopers will begin carrying nasally-administered Naloxone kits while on patrol. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is used to reverse drug overdoses.
    
Bratz says Delaware State police have implemented a training program for how to use the drug.
    
Paul Shavack is trooper medic commander and Delaware State Police Naloxone Program Coordinator. He says that troopers are often the first to arrive on the scene of medical emergencies. He says naloxone has proven "instrumental" in saving lives of those suffering from drug overdoses.
 

