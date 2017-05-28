Firefighters Respond to Angola House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Firefighters Respond to Angola House Fire

ANGOLA, Del.- Three fire companies responded to a house fire in Angola Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a house fire on the 33000 block of Hartford Court in the Angola Estates development off Angola Road. Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke from the roof. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were joined by the Lewes Fire Department, the Indian River Fire Company and Sussex County and Rehoboth Beach EMS units as well.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was quickly extinguished, but crews stayed on scene for two hours to make sure it did not extend. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

No word on any injuries. 

