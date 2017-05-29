Camden Man Suspected of Stealing Car From Neighbor's Driveway

Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
Three fire companies responded to a house fire in Angola Sunday afternoon.
Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
DOVER, Del. -- After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city. Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school. "We are not going to ease up on the people that are using our city to c...
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
A 21-year-old from Queen Anne's County has been sentenced for causing a deadly crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last April.
