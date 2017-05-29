Camden Man Suspected of Stealing Car From Neighbor's Driveway

CAMDEN, Del. - A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from someone's driveway.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper on patrol Sunday in the area of South Governors Avenue saw a Honda Civic around 9:50 a.m. that matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen from the unit block of Falcon Drive in Camden the day before. Police say the car was headed northbound on South Governors Avenue and made a left turn onto Webbs Lane without using a turn signal.

The trooper pulled the car over at Webbs Lane near Nathaniel Mitchell Road and took the driver, 29-year-old Eric Andrews, into custody, according to police. Andrews told police the car was unlocked at the time of the theft with the key in the ignition.

Andrews was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to have insurance and registration and failure to signal, according to police. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $702 secured bond.