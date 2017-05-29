Suspected Heroin Found in Stolen Vehicle During Somerset Traffic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspected Heroin Found in Stolen Vehicle During Somerset Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:

MARION STATION, Md. - Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers from the Princess Anne barrack were searching for a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Maryland tags on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. when they saw the car on Route 413 in the area of Westover.

Police say after pulling the car over, they noticed a hypodermic needle containing suspected heroin on the seat of the driver, 48-year-old Dennis Wade Robb Jr. of Marion Station. 

Robb was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to police. He was seen by the Somerset County Commissioner and held at the local detention center on $25,000 bond.

