Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.

Officers reported to a call Friday around 10:00 p.m. in the area of the Summer Place Hotel on North First Street for a report of a physical domestic in progress. When police arrived on the scene, officers were met by witnesses who said they restrained Kyle Halloran, 20, of Wilmington, who tried to run away from the scene. During an investigation, police learned from witnesses that Halloran was arguing with a 20-year-old woman, before he pushed her into a parked car and punched her in the face, causing a minor injury.

Halloran was arrested and charged with one count of third degree assault, one count of offensive touching, and one count of underage consumption, which are all misdemeanor crimes. Halloran was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, but was released on a $550 unsecured bond. The victim was treated on the scene for her injuries.