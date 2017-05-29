Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.More
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.More
A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from someone's driveway.More
Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.More
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.More
