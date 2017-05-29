Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Halloran, 20; Photo Credit: Rehotboth Beach Police Department Kyle Halloran, 20; Photo Credit: Rehotboth Beach Police Department

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.

Officers reported to a call Friday around 10:00 p.m. in the area of the Summer Place Hotel on North First Street for a report of a physical domestic in progress. When police arrived on the scene, officers were met by witnesses who said they restrained Kyle Halloran, 20, of Wilmington, who tried to run away from the scene. During an investigation, police learned from witnesses that Halloran was arguing with a 20-year-old woman, before he pushed her into a parked car and punched her in the face, causing a minor injury. 

Halloran was arrested and charged with one count of third degree assault, one count of offensive touching, and one count of underage consumption, which are all misdemeanor crimes. Halloran was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, but was released on a $550 unsecured bond. The victim was treated on the scene for her injuries.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Coming to Delaware

    Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Coming to Delaware

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:30:34 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:30:34 GMT
    Gordon Ramsay; Photo Credit: MGNGordon Ramsay; Photo Credit: MGN

    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.      

    More

    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.      

    More

  • Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:22:36 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:22:36 GMT
    (Photo Credit: DSPD)(Photo Credit: DSPD)

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

  • Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

    Delaware Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Kyle Halloran, 20; Photo Credit: Rehotboth Beach Police DepartmentKyle Halloran, 20; Photo Credit: Rehotboth Beach Police Department

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.

    More

    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices