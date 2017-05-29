Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

The incident occurred around 2:56 a.m. Monday morning, when a 9-1-1 caller reported an officer laying on ground with two people fighting him near Palmer Avenue south of Dewey Beach. Dewey Beach Police Department got a hold of the couple and took them into custody and turned them over to troopers/ An investigation revealed John P. Clancy, 21 of Towson, , and Julia C. Price, 21 of Baltimore, were walking in the are of Indian Beach when they asked the 52-year-old commissioned officer if they could get a ride to Ocean City. The officer informed them a cab would be called, and while in the process of calling them a cab, Clancy and Price began walking toward a home in a private development. The officer told the couple they would be arrested if they continued to trespass on the private property and to wait by his patrol car until the taxi arrived. Clancy then attempted to push the officer, causing the officer to grab his arm. Clancy then kicked the officer’s feet out from under him. Both Clancy and the officer fell to the ground and continued to struggle with one another, when Price jumped on top of the officer and made several unsuccessful attempts to his firearm from his holster. The officer was uninjured in the incident.

Clancy and Price were both charged with Attempt Remove a Firearm from a Law Enforcement Officer, Conspiracy 2nd, and Offensive Touching. They were both arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $57,500.00 secured (Clancy) and $17,200.00 secured (Price).