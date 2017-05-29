Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Coming to Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.



According to the Associated Press, the chef and TV personality will serve as the grand marshal for the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on June 4. Ramsay will give the command for the drivers to start their engines before the race begins. AP reports that Ramsay will also be cooking for some of the drivers.

Ramsay's new cooking competition and talk show "The F Word" premiers May 31 on FOX 21.