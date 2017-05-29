Inaugural Ocean City film Festival

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The town of Ocean City will be presenting 138 films for its First Annual Ocean City Film Festival beginning June 8th and running through June 11th.

The film festival will feature a diversity of film themes created by local, regional, national and international filmmakers, including natives from the Eastern Shore. Filmmakers Torrez Wise, director of 'The Scare" and Dan O'Hare, director of "Rehearsal" are both from the town of Salisbury. Films will including animation, horror, comedy, drama, social commentary, and foreign genres.

Below is the full schedule for the 2017 Ocean City Film Festival: