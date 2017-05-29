Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

BETHANY BEACH, De.- The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The Town of Bethany Beach and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 held their annual Memorial Day Service Monday morning.

People throughout Sussex County put the barbecuing on hold for a couple hours and came our to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives for our freedom.

John Hickman of VFW 7234 said, "It's a celebration of those who didn't come back. That's exactly what it is."

Veterans like Hickman said its a day they stop to remember the brave ones who fought beside them. Men and women who died so future generations could live the American dream.

"It is tough, and I think about them as we have services like this. I think about them every time we have a service; About who I happened to see fall. You know, it's not as much about family but it's family that I lost," said John Mitchell of VFW 7234.



Veterans said that while this holiday weekend does have a sense of sadness, there is also a sense of pride for what these heroes have achieved.

