Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.More
The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.More
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.More
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.More
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.More
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.More
A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from someone's driveway.More
A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from someone's driveway.More
Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.More
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.More