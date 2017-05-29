Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure.

DSU is honoring Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

As a permanent memorial, the school has commissioned an artist to build a statue of Holland, which will stand at the front of the campus’ pedestrian mall.

Community members can support the recognition by taking part in the Dr. Jerome Holland Statue Brick Drive, where individuals or groups can buy a brick with their name on it, which will go around the statue’s foundation. The funds raised from the brick drive will help cover the cost of the statue.

Bricks range in cost from $100 to $1,500 and can be purchased online.