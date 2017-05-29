Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

Posted: Updated:
DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland. DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.

DOVER, Del.-  Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure.

DSU is honoring Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

As a permanent memorial, the school has commissioned an artist to build a statue of Holland, which will stand at the front of the campus’ pedestrian mall.

Community members can support the recognition by taking part in the Dr. Jerome Holland Statue Brick Drive, where individuals or groups can buy a brick with their name on it, which will go around the statue’s foundation. The funds raised from the brick drive will help cover the cost of the statue.

Bricks range in cost from $100 to $1,500 and can be purchased online.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Monday, May 29 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:18:20 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-29 23:18:20 GMT
    World War II Veteran Warner Schlaupitz applauds during a Memorial Day service in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)World War II Veteran Warner Schlaupitz applauds during a Memorial Day service in Dover. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service. The pageantry was meaningful for Artie Sedmont, a Vietnam War veteran f...More
    KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service. The pageantry was meaningful for Artie Sedmont, a Vietnam War veteran f...More

  • Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:43:02 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:44:49 GMT
    DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

  • Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

    Many Gathered on Bethany's Boardwalk for a Memorial Day Service

    Monday, May 29 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:37:23 GMT
    Monday, May 29 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 19:37:23 GMT

    The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

    More

    The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices