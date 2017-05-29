Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.More
The Town of Bethany Beach held their Memorial Day service Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.More
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach police are reporting a weekend arrest of a Delaware man accused of punching his girlfriend in the face.More
A Camden man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from someone's driveway.More
Police say a Somerset County man was caught with suspected heroin after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle.More
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.More
A 21-year-old from Queen Anne's County has been sentenced for causing a deadly crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last April.More
