Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.

The pageantry was meaningful for Artie Sedmont, a Vietnam War veteran from Kent County, who said he never misses the event.

"I was in Vietnam for a full year. I still have nightmares about it, but this parade makes a lot of that go away, at least temporarily," he said.

Another event held in Dover saw veterans gather at the memorial park near the Kent County Levy Court building.

Warner Schlaupitz, a German-born man who served with the United States military in World War II, said it's important to remember those lost to the conflicts fought over the decades.

"I get very emotionally moved. In fact, right now, the hair on the back of my neck is standing up," he said.