Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

MILLSBORO, Del. - Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.

The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.

Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engines #80-3 and 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.