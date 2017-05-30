Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: IRVFC Photo Courtesy: IRVFC

MILLSBORO, Del. - Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday. 

The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival. 

Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engines #80-3 and 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. No injuries were reported.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

  • Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:37 GMT

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.  The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.  Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...

    More

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

    More

  • Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Statue to Recognize Historic Delaware Figure

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:43:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:07:25 GMT
    DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.DSU will build a statue for the university's former president, Dr. Jerome Holland.

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

    Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state’s only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Coming to Delaware

    Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Coming to Delaware

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:30:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:02:16 GMT
    Gordon Ramsay; Photo Credit: MGNGordon Ramsay; Photo Credit: MGN

    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.      

    More

    DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.      

    More

  • Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:37 GMT

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.  The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.  Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...

    More

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

    More

  • Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:22:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:05:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: DSPD)(Photo Credit: DSPD)

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

  • Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    Dover Leaders Say High-Crime Areas Will be Saturated With Police

    After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.

    Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.

    More

    After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.

    Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.

    More

  • Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

    A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.

    More

    Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

    A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices