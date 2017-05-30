Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.More
Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday. The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival. Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...
Delaware State University is inviting the community to take part in the recognition of a historic Delaware figure, Dr. Jerome Holland, who navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state's only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Delaware for a race at the Dover International Speedway.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.
After a number of shooting incidents in recent weeks, Dover's mayor and police chief on Friday announced officers will be focusing their efforts in high-crime areas in the city.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the effort comes after the city has seen more than 20 shooting incidents in 2017 and at a time when the summer is fast approaching and children and teenagers will be leaving school.
Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.
