Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

EASTON, Md. - Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

According to Easton Police, officers responded to the area of 106 South Street on Saturday for a property damage crash. Responding officers said they found 60-year-old Charles Moore of Easton, who had crashed his Honda CRV. Officers said Moore smelled strongly of alcohol, and he failed all field sobriety tests.

Moore was arrested and charged with failing to control speed to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired, negligent driving, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and failing to obey a lawful order, according to police. He was committed to the Talbot County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

The day before, Easton Police say they responded to a crash on Ocean Gateway in the area of Dover Road. While investigating the crash, officers said they smelled marijuana inside one of the involved vehicles.

A search inside the car driven by 37-year-old Geri Frantum of East New Market turned up 139 grams of marijuana. Frantum was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.

Police say Frantum was committed to the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.