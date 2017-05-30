NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) - NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

The clouds will be accompanied by a sounding rocket launch on Tuesday from the Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's eastern shore.

During the test, which will occur between 4:25 a.m. and 4:42 a.m., NASA will fly a sounding rocket and 10 canisters will be deployed in the air, roughly 6-12 miles (10-19 kilometers) from the rocket.

The canisters will deploy blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, which will allow scientists on the ground to track particle motions.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

    NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:46:57 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-30 08:46:57 GMT

    NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

    More

    NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.

    More

  • Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

  • Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:37 GMT

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.  The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.  Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...

    More

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Two Easton Crashes Lead to Drug, Alcohol Charges

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 3:03 AM EDT2017-05-30 07:03:12 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

    Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.

    More

  • Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Boat Catches Fire at Millsboro Marine Storage Yard

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:02 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:40:37 GMT

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday.  The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival.  Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...

    More

    Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.

    More

  • Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Maryland Couple Arrested after Fight with Officer

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:22:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:05:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: DSPD)(Photo Credit: DSPD)

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

    DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

  • Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Memorial Day Observed in Kent County

    Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

    A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.

    More

    Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

    A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Monday May 29,2017

    4 PM Weather Monday May 29,2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices