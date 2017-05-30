NASA to Release Artificial Clouds Above the Maryland Coast

NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.More
NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.More
Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.More
Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.More
Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday. The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival. Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...More
Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.More
Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.More
Two weekend crashes in Easton led to two arrests on drug and alcohol charges.More
Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to an active fire at the Shorts Marine Storage Yard on Long Neck Road in Millsboro around 5 p.m. Monday. The fire company says it looked like a Maxuum Marine Unit was on fire, and they out it out upon arrival. Emergency response units from Indian River included Tanker 80 ...More
Firefighters in Sussex County spent the evening of Memorial Day putting out a boat fire at a marine storage yard.More
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.More
DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland couple for fighting with a security officer on patrol at Indian Beach.More
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.More
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.More
Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.More
Light rain and drizzle didn't stop hundreds from participating in Memorial Day events in Kent County ON Monday, as veterans and families of service members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
A parade kicked off in the morning along Main Street in Smyrna as veterans and families made their way to the Smyrna Municipal Park for an annual memorial service.More