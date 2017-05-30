Milford Man Arrested in Connection to Burglary

MILFORD, Del. - Police in Milford arrested a man in connection to a burglary.

Milford Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Pierce Street on May 26. It was reported that a witness had observed and then recorded a suspect breaking into a home through a window after pulling the screen off.

Officers responded to the scene and say they told the suspect to exit the home, but the suspect allegedly refused. Officers entered the home and located the suspect, identified as Henry Nutter, 48 of Milford, in one of the rooms of the residence. Nutter was taken into custody without incident.

Police contacted with the homeowner who advised that Nutter was not allowed inside. It was also learned that Nutter allegedly bent several window screens of the residence causing damage to the property.

Nutter was charged with Burglary 2nd-degree dwelling, criminal mischief under $1,000 damage property, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $7,500 secured bail. He was also given a no contact order with the victim and Pierce St. Milford. Nutter was order to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.