Coast Guard Rescues Man off Tangier Island

MILFORD HAVEN, Va. — U.S. Coast Guard Station Milford Haven crews rescued a man early this morning 10 miles southwest of Tangier Island.

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven watchstanders received a report that the sailboat, Sweet Revenge, hit a submerged object and was taking on water in stormy weather with one man aboard.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Fort Macon and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched in response. Upon arrival, the boat crew reported the sailor showed signs of disorientation and fatigue. 

The crew transported the man to Station Milford Haven, where local EMS were waiting. The man declined local EMS treatment and returned to his home in Virginia Beach.

"This is a great example of having the right equipment in case of emergency," said Petty Officer 1st Class Allen A. Facenda, duty watchstander at the Fifth District Command Center in Portsmouth. "The EPIRB system works and because of this we were able to locate a mariner caught in a storm and bring him back to shore."

Weather on scene was reported as two-foot seas and 20 knot winds. The owner has arranged for commercial salvage of the vessel later Tuesday.

