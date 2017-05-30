Hayward Victims Moving Forward

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfreind Sharef Hayward.

Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.

After a long road to recovery, Adyahn and Naomy are back in Princess Anne with their grandmother, and now guardian, Valentina Downing.

WBOC sat down with Downing on Monday and spoke to her about the miraculous recovery of both children.

Doctors said Adyahn might not walk and that Naomy might not recovery mentally.

"The doctors said no, and if they lived, that they would not be normal. These kids are almost as normal as you can get," Downing said.

While the family still tries to put back together the pieces of their lives Sell's brother, Tyrone Downing, said it's still tough road ahead.

"It's hard that she's gone but I'm glad her memory will always be alive," Downing said.

According to online court records Hayward is set to appear in court next month. Something Downing's sister, Joyce Bell, said the family has mixed emotions about.

"I see this trial not as an ending because I don't see a win- win for anyone in this trial, but I see it as a closing to one chapter as we begin to move forward to the next chapter of our lives," Bell said.