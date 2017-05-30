Police: Dover Councilman Charged with DUI

DOVER, Del. -- A newly-elected member of Dover City Council was charged with DUI over the weekend in New Castle County, state police said.

Tanner Polce, 26, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign and being involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to M/Cpl. Jeffrey Hale, a Delaware State Police spokesman.

Hale said Polce, who is also the policy director for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, was driving a 2016 Toyota on Chesapeake City Road but his vehicle was hit by another car when he failed to stop at the intersection with Red Lion Road. Polce's car was struck by a 2003 Honda driven by a 55-year-old New Castle man, police said.



In an email, Polce indicated he plans to fight the drunken-driving charge. State Rep. Sean Lynn (D-Dover) said his law firm is representing Polce.



The driver of the Accord and a 47-year-old male passenger were taken a Hospital and treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.