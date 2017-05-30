Family Court in Dover Evacuated After Pipe Found at Entrance

DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said.

An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman.

The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said.

The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Delaware State Police explosives robot about 7 p.m., police said.

The device was then determined to be "inert" and not an explosive, authorities said.

Horsman said it's believed the pipe was left behind by someone who did not want to bring it into the magnetometer area. He said police would likely be able to identify the person who left the pipe and the person could be charged appropriately.

No one was injured.