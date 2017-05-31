Maryland Officials Begin Efforts to Combat Mosquitoes

The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.