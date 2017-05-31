2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion

Saleem Shabazz and Matthew Harrington Saleem Shabazz and Matthew Harrington

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.
    
The Delaware Department of Justice says 23-year-old Saleem Shabazz and 24-year-old Matthew Harrington broke into a Rodney Village home and killed 52-year-old Clifton Leager in October 2015.
    
Shabazz received a 34-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges including murder and home invasion. Harrington pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced 25 years.
    
Authorities say Leager's 21-year-old son Jacob Leager is charged with manslaughter, as he allegedly used a handgun Shabazz and Harrington dropped while fleeing the home invasion to fatally shoot their getaway driver 18-year-old Haley Henwood.
    
Leager's son pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and had his 8-year prison sentence suspended for time already served.
 

