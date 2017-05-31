Angler in White Marlin Open Trial Takes Stand

BALTIMORE- Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.

The fisherman at the center of the controversy, Phil Heasley, took the stand Tuesday. Heasley reeled in last year's biggest white marlin - weighing in a 76.5 pounds- worth $2.8 million. He answered questions for three hours, and many of those questions had to do with timing.

Tournament officials said they became suspicious of Heasley and his boatmates when the time they say they caught their prize winning white marlin was scratched out in the boat's log and replaced with a different time. Heasley said he could not answer questions about specific times on that day because he does not wear a watch, and never has. He also said he did not read over the rules of the tournament thoroughly before it started.

When Heasley was disqualified, he forfeited the $2.8 million in prize money. This trial will determine if Heasley will be vindicated and be awarded the money after all, or if the money will be divided up between more than a dozen other fishermen from the tournament.

Click here to read about last week's courtroom testimony.