Feds Warn of Phone Scam Seeking Fine Over Missed Jury Duty

Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.More
The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.More
Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More
DOVER, Del. -- A newly-elected member of Dover City Council was charged with DUI over the weekend in New Castle County, state police said. Tanner Police, 26, was charged with DUI and several other traffic offenses after running a stop sign and being involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to M/Cpl. Jeffrey Hale, a Delaware State Police spokesman. Hale said Polce, who is also the policy director for Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, was driving a 2016 Toyota on Chesape...More
DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...More
NASA will release luminescent clouds above the Mid-Atlantic coast while testing a new system to support studies of the ionosphere.More
The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.
It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.
Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.More
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.More
