Scott Pelley Out as 'CBS Evening News' Anchor; Will Return to '6 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Scott Pelley Out as 'CBS Evening News' Anchor; Will Return to '60 Minutes' Full-time

Posted: Updated:
Scott Pelly (Photo: CBS) Scott Pelly (Photo: CBS)

NEW YORK (CBS/AP)- CBS News announced Wednesday that Scott Pelley is leaving his role as anchor of the "CBS Evening News," to become a full-time correspondent for the network's news program "60 Minutes." Pelley will also report on major stories and breaking news events across the CBS News Division.

CBS gave no reason publicly for ousting Pelley. CBS' evening newscast is a distant third in the competition with ABC and NBC, and lately has seen some further ratings slippage.

Since 2011, Pelley has been both a correspondent for 60 Minutes and the anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News With Scott Pelly.  CBS This will mark Pelley’s 14th season with 60 Minutes; he joined the program as a correspondent in 2004. 

“Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 MINUTES requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

“Scott's work over many years at 60 Minutes has been extraordinary. So has his dedication to consequential reporting,” said Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 MINUTES. “It is exciting for all of us, and good for our viewers, that he will be focusing all of his efforts on 60 Minutes.”

Pelley thanked his colleagues for six successful years with the broadcast.

“I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” Pelley said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

Pelley took the helm of the CBS Evening News on June 6, 2011. The broadcast grew its audience in each of the first five seasons, the longest run of growth for any network evening news broadcast in the history of the modern ratings system, according to CBS.

With Pelley as anchor, the CBS Evening News earned journalism’s most prestigious honors, including seven Emmys, two George Foster Peabody Awards, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, two George Polk Awards, 13 Edward R. Murrow Awards and a host of additional honors.

In addition to his contributions as anchor of the CBS Evening News, Pelley’s stories for 60 Minutes have accounted for half of all the major awards won by the broadcast since he joined it. Pelley has won a record 33 Emmys for his work in the field, nearly all of them for 60 Minutes stories, which have also been honored with five Edward R. Murrow awards, three George Foster Peabody awards, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Silver Batons, a George Polk award, as well as other journalism honors. 

Anthony Mason will serve as the interim anchor of the CBS Evening News beginning in the coming weeks as a search for a new anchor begins. Mason, who is one of the most experienced journalists at CBS News, will continue to co-anchor CBS This Morning: Saturday with Alex Wagner. In a quarter century as a reporter and anchor for CBS News, he has reported from more than 30 countries and won seven Emmy Awards. He is also a frequent contributor to CBS News Sunday Morning.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion

    2 Men Sentenced for Murder in 2015 Dover Home Invasion

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:08:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:37:42 GMT

    Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison. 

    More

    Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Dover, Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison. 

    More

  • Delaware Offering Weekend of License-Free Fishing

    Delaware Offering Weekend of License-Free Fishing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-05-31 12:00:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-31 15:50:32 GMT

    State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.

    More

    State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge this weekend.

    More

  • Family Court in Dover Evacuated After Pipe Found at Entrance

    Family Court in Dover Evacuated After Pipe Found at Entrance

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:05:38 GMT
    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:01:18 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    Hayward Victims Moving Forward

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

    It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

    Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.

    More

    The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.

    It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

    Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.

    More

  • Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More

  • Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    Dover PD Investigating Weekend Homicide

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More

    The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices