Scott Pelley Out as 'CBS Evening News' Anchor; Will Return to '60 Minutes' Full-time

CBS News announced Wednesday that Scott Pelley is leaving his role as anchor of the "CBS Evening News," to become a full-time correspondent for the network's news program "60 Minutes." Pelley will also report on major stories and breaking news events across the CBS News Division.More
Former NAACP chief Ben Jealous is scheduled to announce his run for governor of Maryland.More
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.More
State wildlife officials are inviting anglers to drop their lines in Delaware waters, free of charge.More
DOVER, Del. -- A pipe left discarded on Tuesday at the entrance of the Family Court Building in Dover caused police to lock down the area while the device was made harmless, capitol police said. An officer found the pipe outside the front doors to the building about 5 p.m., according to Chief John Horsman. The building was evacuated and the area was secured with the assistance of Dover police, Horsman said. The pipe was eventually moved to a safe area and rendered harmless by a Del...More
The Downing family continues to move forward over a year after Airealle Sells' murder.
It's been over a year since Airealle Sells and her children Adyahn and Naomy were brutally beaten with a hammer by Sells' boyfriend Sharef Hayward.
Sells lost her life, but her legacy continues to live on in 5-year-old Adyahn and 8-year-old Naomy.More
Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.More
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 31-year-old man that happened late on Sunday night.More
