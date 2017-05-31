Teenager Missing in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl reported as missing.

The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Chakyra T. Sykes of Nanticoke is believed to be in Salisbury, but neither her family nor law enforcement have been able to find her.

Sykes is said to be 5-foot-3 and weigh 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4890 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.