Wicomico County Council Finalizes Budget- No Funding for Fire Company One

SALISBURY, Md.- After Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver asked county council to fund Independent Company One, council has come to a final decision that they will not give the volunteers money.

It's been nearly 3 months since the volunteers of Company No. One decided to separate from the City of Salisbury and it's fire department.

Since then, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County have had various meetings and public forums to find a solution.

But, after much consideration, the Wicomico County Council made an announcement at their budget meeting Tuesday night that they would not be giving the volunteers of Company No. One any money.

Chief of Company No. One Cory Pollidore said while they would've liked to see county funding, the volunteers will work to build their own station with what they have.

"These men and women of our company have always been very dedicated. They've been drug down through the dirt and they always come up smiling. Because, they want to provide a service to the community," Pollidore said.

Pollidore said when it comes to starting your own station from the ground up you need to be wise with your money.

"To be fiscally responsible is what this is going to come down to. Buying what is needed, not what is desired. You don't need to have the Bentley of fire trucks in order to provide a quality service that's going to ensure public safety," Pollidore said.

On top of the land they need to obtain, the volunteers also need turnout gear, such as their jackets, hats and pants, and equipment, such as the fire trucks; Most of which they will buy used.

Tad Farlow a volunteer for the Pittsville Fire Department said some of the cons that come along with buying used equipment are the fact that these trucks are not customized for the area you're servicing.

"The piece of equipment you see here behind me we purchased out of Roslyn New York this piece had to undergo some modifications for our particular use plus we had some repairs from years of service," Farlow said.

Farlow also said that it can take up to 3 months to obtain turnout gear.

