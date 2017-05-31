Delmarva Power Preparing for Hurricane Season

SALISBURY, Md.- With weather forecasts calling for a potentially active hurricane season this year, Delmarva Power has worked to upgrade and modernize its electric infrastructure in advance of the summer storm season.

In advance of the season, Delmarva Power employees prepare for the possibility of storm-related power outages by participating in emergency drills regularly and by maintaining a supply of essential equipment, including poles, wires and transformers.

“We believe that preventive maintenance is essential in reducing the potential for service interruptions caused by weather events,” Delmarva Power Regional Manager Gary Stockbridge said. “We will continue to make investments over the next several years as we keep our promise to improve reliability, maintain our system and incorporate new technology."

Since 2014, Delmarva Power has upgraded 19 substations to support key equipment and infrastructure, the company said.

According to Delmarva power, it recently completed $47 million in tree trimming near power lines, something it will continue to do to help avoid outages caused by trees and limbs that fall during storms.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.