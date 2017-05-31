Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

"When veterans come home and come into the civilian world, it's a little harder for us to adjust to whats going on around us," says Del Tech student and U.S. Army veteran Terry Plank. "So just having a place where we can go and feel safe and know we are surrounded by like-minded people just gives us an opportunity to come together."

Plank is the president of the college's Veterans Inspiring Progress club, one of the groups who helped create the center. Plank says they plan to start to offer programs as well once funding is secured. Dave Tidwell, the academic counselor for veterans at Del Tech, says they were able to fully fund the $25,000 center in just six months entirely from donations from community groups and individuals.

"Everybody that we asked, I don't know if anybody said no," Tidwell tells WBOC. "Everybody came in at different levels to raise the money that we needed to make this thing happen."

Tidwell says they've also started a scholarship fund. The goal is to get it to $25,000 in three years; it's already over $14,000.



Plank says the center is so much more than just a room.

"This is a triumphant day," she says. "Because we finally have the chance for our voice to be heard louder than its ever been on campus."

For more on the Veterans Inspiring Progress club, click here.