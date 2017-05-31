City of Lewes Suggests New Changes to Savannah Road - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

City of Lewes Suggests New Changes to Savannah Road

By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del. - The city of Lewes is suggesting some new pedestrian improvements be made on Savannah Road. 

Last year, DelDOT proposed various changes for Savannah Road from the bridge to American Legion Road, including adding a bike lane, sidewalks and crosswalks. But now, the Lewes City Council has sent their own ideas to DelDOT.

"We decided to re-evaulate the program and look at other possible ways that we could address the need that is there," says Mayor Ted Becker. "Obviously their  engineers have to review it and determine if it is workable."

Becker says their ideas include adding bike lanes to both sides of the road--rather than just the marsh side, as DelDOT suggested--and shifting the road four to five feet to accommodate the extra lanes.

"It's consistent with what we normally see bikes doing: riding with traffic," Becker says. "So this is just another alternative to look at which we think would probably be better in terms of addressing the needs of everyone."

The project will be 80 percent covered by federal funds, with the city of Lewes covering the remaining 20 percent. Becker says the original proposal cost about $600,000, but shifting the road would most likely raise the cost. The city is currently waiting to hear back from DelDOT before any next steps are taken. 

