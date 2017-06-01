Delaware State University Honors Legendary College President

Delaware State University has commissioned a statue of a local historic figure and is inviting the community to take park in the recognition.More
The city of Lewes is suggesting some new pedestrian improvements be made on Savannah Road.More
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.More
Testimony continues Wednesday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore. Nearly a week worth of testimony has gone by and still no decision as to who will come away millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.More
Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
