Delaware State University Honors Legendary College President

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State University has commissioned a statue of a local historic figure and is inviting the community to take park in the recognition.



Media outlets report the university is honoring Jerome Holland with a statue that will stand at the front of the campus' pedestrian mall. Holland navigated the then-Delaware State College through its most challenging decade and saved the state's only historically black institution of higher education from possible closure in the 1950s.



Donald A. Blakey, co-chair of the Holland Statue Committee, says Holland made it possible for the institution to eventually become Delaware State University.



Community members can support the project by purchasing a brick that will bear the name of the individual or group donor and will become part of the statue's foundation.