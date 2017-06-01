Del. Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
    
Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. pleaded guilty this week to three counts of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
    
Boyce, who was arrested in May of last year along with fellow guard Paul Hursey, was accused of conspiring with inmates and their associates to smuggle cellphones, heroin and marijuana into the maximum-security prison in exchange for money.
    
Hursey pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge last month. He is scheduled for sentencing in August.

