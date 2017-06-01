Del. Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Contraband

The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.More
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
Delaware State University has commissioned a statue of a local historic figure and is inviting the community to take park in the recognition.More
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.More
Maryland State Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested 18 people in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, connected to a large scale distribution of opioids, in which police say an estimated $130,000 worth of drugs were recovered along with $98,000 in cash.More
Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.
The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.More
