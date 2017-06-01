Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Tri - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

A sign from last year's White Marlin Open tournament shows Phil Heasely's white marlin's stats. (Photo: WBOC) A sign from last year's White Marlin Open tournament shows Phil Heasely's white marlin's stats. (Photo: WBOC)

BALTIMORE-  The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.

The polygraph tests were the center of attention in last week's courtroom action and again on Wednesday. They are critical because those tests could determine who will come away with the millions of dollars in prize money from last year's tournament held in Ocean City.

Phil Heasley reeled in last year's biggest white marlin - weighing in a 76.5 pounds- worth $2.8 million. However, Heasley and his crew mates failed the polygraph tests after the tournament.

On Wednesday, the defense attempted to discredit the tests by having an expert witness testify that there are several kinds of polygraph tests, and the techniques used in this case are invalid and did not rise to a suitable professional level.

White Marlin Open attorneys used their own expert witnesses last week to try and validate their tests. Heasley himself testified Tuesday with some of that discussion regarding the tests as well.  

Among other things, Heasley testified he told the questioner he did not like yes or no questions. Heasley actually took two polygraphs. The second came after the first proved inconclusive. it was at that point that his crew also took the test. They all failed. 

Heasley said the money is not his main concern. It is his reputation he is trying to uphold. 

Both sides have said they will not comment publicly on the case until the trial is over.

The judge will ultimately decide if heasley should be vindicated and declared the winner, or if potentially more than a dozen other anglers should divide up the money. 

The defense was expected to call up to seven more witnesses before the trials ends this Friday.

