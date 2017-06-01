NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Postponed Again From Wallops

This map shows the projected visibility of the vapor tracers during the May 31 mission. The vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia. Credits: NASA

A view of of the Wallops Flight Facility. In the foreground, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A launch of the Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was scrubbed early Thursday morning due to the wind. It was rescheduled for Friday morning.

According to Wallops officials, they were unable to launch the rocket, which was supposed to lift off around 4:30 Thursday morning, due to upper level winds exceeding the launch criteria.

When the launch does eventually happen, ten canisters about the size of a soft drink can will be deployed in the air, 6 to 12 miles away from the 670-pound main payload. The canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch blue-green and red vapor forming artificial clouds, Nasa says. These clouds or vapor tracers allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. It's all part of testing out a new system supporting studies of the ionosphere and aurora.

Wallops officials say the blue-green and red artificial clouds that will be produced as part the test may be visible form New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia.

The total flight time for the mission is expected to be about 8 minutes. The payload will land in the Atlantic Ocean about 90 miles from Wallops Island and will not be recovered.

The rescheduled launch is set for Friday morning between 4:26 am and 4:41 am.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will open at 3:30 a.m. on launch day for viewing the flight.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 3:45 a.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.