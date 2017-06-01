Couple Overdoses on Heroin With Children Present

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Police in Maryland say a couple overdosed on heroin in front of children.



Annapolis police responded to a car Friday night with an unconscious woman and her 6- and 2-year-old children inside. She was driving when her boyfriend noticed her lips turn blue and called for help.



Police say the woman was revived with naloxone before she admitted taking heroin and was hospitalized. Hours later the man also was revived and taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious while waiting with the children at police headquarters.



Police say although he appeared normal earlier, the man admitted to using heroin when his girlfriend did.



The couple's names were not released, no charges have been filed and police turned the case over to Child Protective Services.

