Peninsula Regional Medical Center Issues Road Work Alert

Editor's note: The following information was posted by Peninsula Regional Medical Center:

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is about to launch a massive drainage improvement project on Business Route 13 (South Salisbury Boulevard) that will have a significant impact on traffic around Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC).

The construction will begin in early June and is expected to last 9 to 12 months; however, the project could possibly be extended once state highway crews begin work and are able to more thoroughly assess the infrastructure.

The construction that is to be conducted consists of replacing inefficient storm water drainage and adding new inlets, which will reduce flooding along the Business Route 13 corridor. In addition to the drainage system, state highway crews will also construct new sidewalks that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). These improvements will result in safer walkways and a more superior drainage system, thus providing better roadways for motorist, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The project will be conducted in three different phases, mostly at night, in three different sections:

Phase 1: South Boulevard to Newton Street (from about Rita's to the Wawa)

Phase 2: Newton Street to Vine Street (touching the southern campus of PRMC/at Exxon Station)

Phase 3: Vine Street to Calvert Street (across the entire front of PRMC to approximately the Royal Farms store north)

At all phases of the project, NO DETOURS are planned and at no time will any section of the road be closed. However, crews will have traffic restricted to a single lane in each direction (north and south) on Business Route 13 in each of the phases. Additionally, crossover street intersections, like Vine Street at Business 13, will be shut down for a couple of days during that portion of the phase where work to put in drainage pipe happens exactly at that crossover point. We'll keep you updated as to when that will happen.

For that reason, PRMC is encouraging all of our staff members and our patients and visitors to avoid Business 13, in particular at the Vine Street intersection, to reach the hospital. We would encourage you to begin preparing for the roadwork now and to become accustomed to using these alternate routes of travel to reach the hospital starting today:

From the South and East: Use South Boulevard to Waverly Drive or East Carroll Street to Waverly Drive and access the campus at Waverly and Vine (avoiding Business 13 at Vine Street)

From the North: Use East Carroll Street to Waverly Drive and access the campus at Waverly and Vin

From the West: Use East Carroll to Waverly Drive and access the campus at Waverly and Vine

Surgery patients, Cancer patients and Labor and Delivery patients will still be able to reach their designated parking and entrances off Vine Street coming in from Waverly Drive. Additionally, as part of the project, PRMC will be permanently closing the roadway entrance to the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute off Business 13. All Henson Cancer institute traffic will access their specific parking lot from Vine Street in the future. All ambulance traffic will also be following a similar pattern to reach the hospital during construction.

PRMC and the State Highway Administration will be doing our best to keep you updated throughout the project. PRMC will utilize our internal communication vehicles and also our social media and website to provide the most current updates on the project's impact on traffic flow around our campus.