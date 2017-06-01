US Jobless Claims Rose to 248,000 Last Week

More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, the second straight week of increases, though levels remain historically low.More
The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Two Philadelphia men who shot and killed a man during a Delaware home invasion have been sentenced to prison.
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.
Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested three more suspects in connection with the Dec. 9 armed robbery of the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive.
Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.
