Eastbound MD 90 to be Closed Thursday Night for Emergency Road Work

BERLIN, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration says that beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, it will close eastbound (inbound) MD 90 at MD 589 (Racetrack Road) in Worcester County for emergency road repair.

Weather permitting, eastbound MD 90 should reopen no later than 3 a.m. Friday, according to the SHA.

The SHA said the closure is necessary for crews to patch the concrete bridge deck (driving surface.) Motorists will be directed to a right turn onto MD 589 to eastbound US 50 (Ocean Gateway) into downtown Ocean City. Drivers traveling on MD 90 westbound from Ocean City will not be impacted, the SHA said.

