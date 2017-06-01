6 Suspected Overdose Deaths in Delaware so Far This Week - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

6 Suspected Overdose Deaths in Delaware so Far This Week

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Public health officials say there have been six suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this week, bringing the total so far this year to 94.
    
Officials also say paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to several overdoses in New Castle County in a span of less than eight hours Tuesday.
    
The recent overdoses have prompted Department of Health and Social Services officials to again urge Delawareans suffering from drug addiction to seek treatment. A mobile crisis hotline is available for people seeking help. The number for New Castle County is 800-652-2929. In Kent and Sussex counties, people can call 800-345-6785.
    
Last year, 308 people died of overdoses in Delaware, an increase of 35 percent from the 228 deaths in 2015.

