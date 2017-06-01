Massive Construction Project to Begin on Business Route 13 in Sa - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Massive Construction Project to Begin on Business Route 13 in Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md.– The Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration will soon begin a massive drainage improvement project on Business Route 13 near Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Crews will be replacing inefficient storm water drainage and adding inlets, which will reduce flooding along Route 13. In addition to the drainage improvement, work will be done to build new ADA-compliant sidewalks.

The project will be conducted in three phases beginning from South Boulevard to Newton Street. During all three phases, no detours are planned and traffic will be restricted to single lanes in both directions.

Most of the construction will take place during the nighttime hours.

Construction, which will begin in early June, is expected to last nine to 12 months but could take longer once crews are better able to assess what the work will entail.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

  • Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

  • Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Angler in White Marlin Trial Takes Stand

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More

    Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices