Massive Construction Project to Begin on Business Route 13 in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.– The Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration will soon begin a massive drainage improvement project on Business Route 13 near Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Crews will be replacing inefficient storm water drainage and adding inlets, which will reduce flooding along Route 13. In addition to the drainage improvement, work will be done to build new ADA-compliant sidewalks.

The project will be conducted in three phases beginning from South Boulevard to Newton Street. During all three phases, no detours are planned and traffic will be restricted to single lanes in both directions.

Most of the construction will take place during the nighttime hours.

Construction, which will begin in early June, is expected to last nine to 12 months but could take longer once crews are better able to assess what the work will entail.